USD/CAD Rises to a Two-Month High

Today, the USD/CAD currency pair climbed above the 1.3787 level for the first time since late January.

→ Demand for the US dollar is being supported by concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East. Market participants are favouring the USD as a safe-haven asset.

→ The Canadian dollar is under pressure due to domestic economic concerns. According to media reports, recent data point to weak GDP growth and a soft labour market. This increases the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates, while the Federal Reserve is expected to keep them unchanged.

Technical Analysis of USD/CAD

On 23 February, when the pair was trading around the 1.3700 level, we:

→ highlighted the ongoing long-term descending channel and the key support at 1.3500;

→ noted similarities with a rounding top pattern;

→ suggested a scenario in which bears might attempt to regain control and resume the longer-term downtrend.

Indeed, in the following sessions, USD/CAD showed signs of strong selling pressure, with the most pronounced move occurring on 9 March, when the pair dropped below 1.3530.

However, the onset of the Middle East conflict and other factors have significantly shifted market sentiment. The long-term descending channel has now been broken, suggesting that:

→ bulls have regained control of the market;

→ the pair may continue to develop within a newly formed ascending channel (shown in blue);

→ the 1.3700 level, which previously acted as resistance, may now serve as support going forward.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.