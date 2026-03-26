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    EURUSD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

    • EURUSD reversed from resistance zone
    • Likely to fall to support level 1.1450

    EURUSD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the resistance level 1.1635 (former support from January), resistance trendline of the daily down channel from January and 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

    The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous long-term ABC correction 4.

    EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall toward the next support level 1.1450 (which has been reversing the price from last year).

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