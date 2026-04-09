Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

Platinum broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 2200.00

Platinum recently broke above the resistance zone between the round resistance level 2000.00 and the two down trendlines from February and January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term correction ii – which belongs to wave C of the ABC correction (2) from January.

Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2200.00, which is the target price for the completion of the active corrective wave ii.