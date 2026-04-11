Metals Lost in Translation; Risk-Assets or Safe-Haven? – Silver (XAG/USD), Gold (XAU/USD) & Copper (XCU/USD) Outlook

Silver, Gold and the entire metals Market have been trading in confusion around US-Iran conflict and ceasefire news.

Struggling to find stable ground, Participants wonder if they are still true safe-havens.

Daily timeframe analysis for XAG/USD, XAU/USD and XCU/USD (Copper).

Metals have been an essential store of value and currency since the dawn of humanity.

Traditionally seen as safe havens, however, their price action has been nothing but confusing, even before the onset of the conflict.

Following the appointment of Kevin Warsh as head of the Federal Reserve, a massive wave of profit-taking triggered an unavoidable crash. They managed to retain a large part of their 2025 appreciation but haven’t found stable ground despite the evident appeal of safe havens.

Having stalled their corrections as geopolitical sentiment was starting to heat up (Greenland Crisis, Iran revolts leading to the War), the precious metals still could not muster the appeal to return to their January highs.

Metals performance in 2026 – Source: TradingView, April 10, 2026.

As you can see on the 2026 performance chart, metals reacted almost the opposite of what most Participants would have expected, particularly at the beginning of the War.

This dynamic continued with them only rebounding as rumors of a ceasefire and negotiations began, pointing to a new realization: Around current levels, Metals are now behaving like risk assets.

This reminds us that all asset classes and correlations move a certain way in “normal” Markets, but such historic trends can change brutally when:

Prices get extreme and/or

When volatility gets extreme (and Markets break).

Turning back to today, what will happen if the war actually ends? Will they continue going higher?

Why look for quite expensive safe havens if there are no more fundamental reasons to do so?

If they are really risk assets, they should keep bouncing, but buying discounted Stocks and Cryptos makes more sense for a risk-on trade.

Once again, these are million-dollar questions.

Let’s dive right into a Daily timeframe analysis of Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), and Copper (XCU/USD) to see if technicals can tip the scales in favor of one side of the asset equation.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart and levels

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart, April 10, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Gold recovered strongly since reaching a catastrophic bottom two weeks ago, wicking at its 200-Day Moving Average (which remains a long-term barometer for bull-bear price action).

On the bigger picture however, the trend remains much weaker for the yellow metals, and while not as bearish anymore, struggling to breach $4,900 puts the action into a sideways consolidation until further news.

This gets confirmed with the neutral daily RSI.

Look for a range between $4,400 and $4,800 until breakout or breakdown follows. Nearing resistance, some short-term downside could be expected soon.

Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Gold (XAU/USD):

Resistance Levels:

$4,850 to $4,900 Key Resistance

$5,100 Pivotal Resistance

$5,400 Wartime Resistance

Current All-time Highs – $5,500 to $5,600

Support Levels:

Intraday Momentum Pivot $4,675 (Short-term bearish below)

December Record $4,548

Pivotal Support $4,400 – Long-term Bearish below

$4,175 200-Day MA

Main Support $3,880 to $4,050

$3,200 to $3,500 Major Support

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart and levels

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart, April 10, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Silver, more prone to risk, has been tracking better than its yellow peer.

Still, the precious metal is evolving within its Daily Pivot zone ($75 to $79) and will soon face a very essential test ahead: Its 50-Day Moving Average ($79)

Breaking it to the upside should see continuation back towards $84 at least $90 may quickly follow if momentum gathers pace

Rejecting it however would point it back towards $64 More rangebound conditions could emerge for the long-run if it finds support there.



Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Silver (XAG/USD):

Resistance Levels:

50-Day Moving Average ($79)

Key Momentum Pivot $75 to $79

Major Resistance $84.50

Key psychological resistance $100 to $104

Current Record $121.67

Support Levels:

Weak support at trendline ($73.20)

Minor 2026 Support $70 to $72

December FOMC Minor Support $64 to $66

$50 to $55 October Resistance now Major Support

Copper (XCU/USD) Daily Chart and levels

Copper (XCU/USD) Daily Chart, April 10, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Copper is the only metal that has managed to form a significant bounce after retesting its 200-Day MA just last week.

Bulls are still in control but will need to breach the key $5.90 level (top of daily pivot zone).

Failing to break it to the upside could see a retest of the $5.50 Support, into a more rangebound price action ahead.

Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Copper (XCU/USD):

Resistance Levels:

$5.90 Major Momentum Pivot

$6.00 to $6.10 Early Jan 2026 Record

Current ATH Resistance $6.40 to $6.50

$6.52 Current Record

Potential Resistance $6.90 to $7.00

Support Levels:

Minor Support at March 2025 Highs $5.40 to $5.50

War lows $5.18

200-Day MA $5.24

Major Monthly Support between $4.90 to $5.00

Keep closely track of the latest war headlines, but don’t fall in narrative traps as metals have now been moving on pure price action (and confusion).

Safe Trades!