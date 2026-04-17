Fri, Apr 17, 2026 03:06 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD – Bulls Pause After Cracking Important Barriers

    BTCUSD – Bulls Pause After Cracking Important Barriers

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    Bitcoin price edged lower after the acceleration in past three days broke above Fibo level at 74375 (38.2% of 97946/59805) and cracked strong barriers at 74575/74775 (daily cloud top / 100DMA).

    Fresh optimism about solution for the Middle East conflict revived risk appetite and underpinned bitcoin, with predominantly bullish daily studies (strong positive momentum / multiple DMA bull-crosses) contributing to bullish near-term outlook.

    On the other hand, the price hits again the top of multi-week range (76K zone) where bulls may face increased headwinds (after strong rejection here in mid-March), with further warning from daily Stochastic bearish divergence.

    Potential dips should find firm ground above rising 10DMA (72796) and daily cloud base (70651) to mark healthy correction and keep broader bulls in play for attempts to clearly break of range top that would unmask targets at 78875 (50% retracement) and 80000 (psychological).

    Res: 75457; 76111; 78875; 80000
    Sup: 73581; 72796; 70486; 70000

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.