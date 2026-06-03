HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Plunges Under $70K As Bears Unleash Fresh Selling

Bitcoin Plunges Under $70K As Bears Unleash Fresh Selling

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin declined heavily below $70,000 before the bulls emerged.
  • A bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $72,500 on the 4-hour chart of BTC/USD.
  • Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below $2,150.
  • Gold could start another decline if it dips below $4,400.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price failed to stay above $75,000 against the US Dollar. BTC reacted to the downside below $72,000 and $70,000.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled below the $70,000 handle, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). It even spiked below $67,500. If the bulls attempt a recovery wave, they could face resistance at $69,500 and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $77,988 swing high to the $66,925 low.

The first major resistance could be $71,200. The main resistance might be near the trend line at $72,500 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $77,988 swing high to the $66,925 low.

A close above $72,500 could send the price toward $74,200. Any more gains might call for a test of $75,000. If there is a fresh decline, an immediate support might be $66,500.

The first key support could be $65,000. The main breakdown support could be $63,500. A downside break below $63,500 might start another decline. The next major support might be $60,000, below which BTC could decline toward $58,000.

Looking at Ethereum, the price also gained bearish momentum below $2,120 and remains at risk of more downside.

Today’s Key Economic Releases

  • US S&P Global Services PMI for May 2026 – Forecast 50.9, versus 50.9 previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for Feb 2026 – Forecast 53.8, versus 53.6 previous.
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