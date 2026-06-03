Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum : ⬆️ Buy

Platinum reversed from strong support level 1870.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 2140.00

Platinum recently reversed from the support area between the strong support level 1870.00 (which has been reversing the price from February), 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (2).

Given the strength of the support level 1870.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic, Platinum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2140.00 (which stopped earlier waves 3 and (3)).