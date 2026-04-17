USD/JPY Builds Positioning Ahead of Signals from the Bank of Japan

USD/JPY dynamics continue to be driven by the persistent yield gap between US and Japanese government bonds. With the Federal Reserve maintaining a relatively hawkish stance and keeping rates elevated as of April 2026, the Bank of Japan remains extremely cautious in its path towards policy normalisation. This divergence in monetary policy continues to underpin demand for the US dollar.

The dollar is also supported by its safe-haven appeal amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. However, upside momentum is being restrained by the proximity of the key 160.00 level. Historical precedent suggests a heightened risk of currency intervention by Japan’s Ministry of Finance around this threshold. Investors are now focused on the upcoming Bank of Japan meeting on 28 April, which could reshape market expectations for the pair’s next move.

Technical Overview

Since April 2025, the pair has been developing a steady uptrend within a well-defined parallel channel. Price action remains highly responsive, consistently respecting the channel structure and reinforcing the strength of the broader trend. Each test of the lower boundary over the past year has triggered renewed buying interest.

Currently, the pair is consolidating just below the critical 160.00 level, while holding above the upper boundary of the horizontal volume zone near 158.500. The Point of Control (POC) is concentrated around 156.00, acting as the midpoint of the current structure and a key reference level in the event of a corrective move.

The slowdown near current levels may reflect position-building, as market participants appear reluctant to force a breakout above 160.00 without a strong fundamental catalyst. The RSI with Moving Averages shows a reading of 51, indicating neutral conditions and no signs of extreme overbought territory despite proximity to yearly highs. Both moving averages of the oscillator are also positioned in neutral territory, reinforcing the current market balance.

Summary

USD/JPY remains in sharp focus. The wide interest rate differential and geopolitical backdrop continue to support the dollar, but the approach to the psychological 160.00 level, combined with intervention risks, is encouraging a more cautious stance among buyers.

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