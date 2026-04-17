Fri, Apr 17, 2026 18:18 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Oil Price Falls 10% as Iran Opens Hormuz Strait

    Brent Oil Price Falls 10% as Iran Opens Hormuz Strait

    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    By Windsor Brokers Ltd

    Crude oil prices were sharply down on Friday on announcement from Iranian government that the Strait of Hormuz was open for all commercial vessels.

    Brent crude price fell around 10% immediately after the announcement in early US session, hitting the lowest in five weeks, in the biggest daily drop since March 23.

    Fresh drop in oil prices further weakened near-term structure, following surge through ascending and thickening daily cloud, accompanied with formation of daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen bear-cross and strengthening negative momentum.

    Bears also broke psychological $90 level and dented important Fibo support at $89.09 (50% retracement of $58.70/$119.47 rally) with weekly close below these levels to confirm bearish signal.

    The latest news further boosted hopes for potential end of the war that put fire in entire region of the Middle East and sent shockwaves through the world.

    Brent crude contract is on track for the second consecutive massive weekly loss that also to improved sentiment.

    Immediate target lays at $86.54 (55DMA), followed by $81.91 (Fibo 61.8%) and $80.00 (psychological).

    Broken cloud base ($89.61) and $90 (psychological) revert to resistances.

    Res: 89.09; 90.00; 93.32; 94.30
    Sup: 86.54; 83.16; 81.91; 80.00

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Windsor Brokers Ltd
    Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
    The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.