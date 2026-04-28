UAE Quits OPEC! Crude Oil Explodes to $100 – WTI Technical Analysis

WTI Oil extends its persistent bounce in the absence of any diplomatic advancements, breaking the $100 barrier

The energy commodity market is seeing its rules change completely, with the UAE quitting OPEC+ as producers prepare for the end of the war

Exploring an in-depth Technical Analysis of the commodity

It is a pivotal week for global Markets, and after weeks of confusing fundamental catalysts, some regime-changing news is gripping Energy Commodities.

The UAE just announced it will quit the OPEC+ cartel amid a sharp rise in Oil prices, now above $100 per barrel.

The OPEC+ organization aims to regulate Crude production and prices for mutual interests, but with the Middle East conflict completely changing the rules of the game, the regime installed in 1960 is progressively tumbling.

The cartel, now left with 11 members (+ Russia), notably including Venezuela and Iran, has seen large challenges in recent years with production disagreements, internal foul plays, some members not respecting their quotas and limits.

The idea is that the most powerful producing countries had already begun to try to price out smaller producers through overproduction and price declines, a trend seen in 2025, which brought Oil prices to 5-year lows.

And this already led to the exit of Indonesia, Qatar, and others in recent years.

Add to this the largely divided geopolitics of recent years, with decades of peace turning into global instability, and you get the recipe for some Market-breaking news.

WTI Crude since 1960, the formation of OPEC – Source: TradingView. April 28, 2026

The Iran war is priced to end in recent months, if not weeks, and in the macroeconomic game, there is no place for those who don’t prepare.

If and when Iran turns in for a deal, there will be blood in the Market.

While the diplomatic attempts and news are still in a stalemate, with the US maintaining its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to chokehold Iran’s economy, the World is still operating, and Oil producers are progressively preparing for what comes next.

Trump just posted that Iran was pleading for the US to reopen the Strait promptly to move on to the next phase of the negotiations.

And it seems that a large pumping frenzy will reward those who are isolating themselves from quotas and limits – see what’s already happening in the US and Canada, and they are largely winning from these Middle East dynamics.

With changing fundamentals, the Market is in a repricing mode and is subject to high volatility.

Let’s dive into a multi-timeframe analysis of WTI (US) Oil to determine levels of interest and put the odds in the trader’s favor to capitalize on the issue.

US Oil Intraday Timeframe Analysis

WTI 4H Chart and Technical Levels

WTI Oil 4H Chart – April 28, 2026. Source: TradingView

WTI rallied frantically since its Friday 17th spike down to $82, now trading 23% higher as supply droughts persist and the geopolitical cloud fails to dissipate.

While conditions allowed for a grind higher, at current levels, there doesn’t seem to be much interest for bulls to extend the action higher, particularly after the recent news brought an end to the move-up.

Check out the large bearish divergence which may confirm an end to this ongoing rally.

Explore the trading levels, then take a closer look to the 1H timeframe for a few scenarios.

WTI Technical Levels:

Resistance Levels

$104 next-mini resistance (morning highs!)

$106 to $108 June 2022 Resistance

2022 and Monday highs $117 to $120 (larger channel top)

Ukraine War Spike $120 to $124

Support Levels

$98 to $100 Resistance (now Pivot)

4H 50-period MA $97.30

War Support $93.00 – $95

$82 Friday 17 lows

2025 Highs Key Support $78 to $80

1H Chart and action levels

WTI Oil 1H Chart – April 28, 2026. Source: TradingView

Crude has formed an upward channel in recent action, but the most important development to watch is the fact that bulls could not push above its central line, hence maintaining weak momentum.

This hints at higher odds of a downside break, with confirmation below the 50-Hour MA ($99.13).

Breaking the channel should maintain a rangebound price action between ~$93 and $103

Any break and close above/below these areas suggest of renewed volatility and changing dynamics, necessitating further analysis.

Safe Trades and Keep your eyes on the news!