Brent Wave Analysis

Brent: ⬆️ Buy

Brent broke daily Triangle

Likely to rise to resistance level 108.90

Brent continues to rise inside the sharp minor impulse wave 3, which started earlier when the price reversed up from the key support level 90.00.

The price earlier broke the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from March – which accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Brent can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 108.90 (top of the previous waves b and ii).