Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

Ethereum reversed from pivotal resistance level 2400.00

Likely to fall to support level 2200.00.

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the resistance zone between the pivotal resistance level 2400.00 (which has been reversing price from March), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3 from the end of March.

Given the strong daily downtrend and the bearish sentiment seen across the crypto markets today, Ethereum can be expected to fall to the next support level 2200.00.