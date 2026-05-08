HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Ethereum: ⬇️ Sell

  • Ethereum reversed from pivotal resistance level 2400.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 2200.00.

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the resistance zone between the pivotal resistance level 2400.00 (which has been reversing price from March), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave 3 from the end of March.

Given the strong daily downtrend and the bearish sentiment seen across the crypto markets today, Ethereum can be expected to fall to the next support level 2200.00.

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading