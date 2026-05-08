HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Hits Two-Week High as Dollar/Crude Prices Fall on Growing Peace Optimism

Gold Hits Two-Week High as Dollar/Crude Prices Fall on Growing Peace Optimism

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold advanced 5% in past three sessions and hit two-week high on Thursday, as fresh waves of optimism about potential end of US-Iran war revived risk appetite and deflated prices of crude oil and dollar.

The metal rose further on Thursday, extending Wednesday’s 3% rally (the biggest daily gain since Mar 31, when bulls penetrated and closed within thick daily cloud) rising above $4700 (round-figure) and breaking Fibo 61.8% of $4889/$4500 ($4741).

Daily studies have improved on completion of higher base at $4500 zone and formation of reversal pattern on strong three-day rally, although caution is required as daily MAs are in mixed setup and 14-d momentum is still in negative territory.

Extension and close above $4741 Fibo level and nearby 100DMA ($4775) is needed to further strengthen near-term structure for attack at pivotal barriers at $4800 (round-figure and daily cloud top ($4848).

However, most of focus should remain on developments in geopolitics, as one of key factors that influence the price action nowadays.

Res: 4775; 4800; 4848; 4889
Sup: 4741; 4700; 4649; 4632

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Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

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