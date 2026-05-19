Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

Bitcoin reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 75000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from the resistance zone between the resistance 81500.00 (former multi-month support from November), upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from March.

This resistance zone was also strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 75000.00 – former strong resistance from March and low of earlier correction iv.