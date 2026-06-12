AUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

– AUDCAD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9945

AUDCAD currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 0.9761 (former resistance from February and March, low of earlier wave (4)) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous minor correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9945 (which stopped earlier waves 5 and 1).



