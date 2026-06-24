EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF: ⬇️ Sell

– EURCHF reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 0.9150

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.92500 (which has been reversing the price from the start of April, as can be seen below), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone accelerated stopped the earlier C-wave of the ABC correction (4) from the start of March.

Given the strong daily downtrend and the bearish euro sentiment seen today, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.9150.



