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CADJPY Wave Analysis

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CADJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– CADJPY reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 115.00

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 113.80, which has been reversing the price from March, lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily down channel from May.

This support zone was further strengthened by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

Given the clear daily downtrend, CADJPY can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 115.00, that stopped earlier minor correction 2 at the start of June.

CADJPY Wave Analysis – 25 June 2026


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