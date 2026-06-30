GBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPJPY reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 215.40

GBPJPY currency pair earlier reversed from the support area between the support level 213.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of May), 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April and the support trendline of the daily up channel from February.

The upward reversal from this support area continues the clear uptrend that can be seen on the daily GBPJPY charts.

Given the continuation of the widespread yen sales, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 215.40 (that stopped earlier waves B and b).



