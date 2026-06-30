HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Wave Analysis

GBPJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPJPY reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 215.40

GBPJPY currency pair earlier reversed from the support area between the support level 213.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of May), 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April and the support trendline of the daily up channel from February.

The upward reversal from this support area continues the clear uptrend that can be seen on the daily GBPJPY charts.

Given the continuation of the widespread yen sales, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 215.40 (that stopped earlier waves B and b).

GBPJPY Wave Analysis – 29 June 2026


Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading