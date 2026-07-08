USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

– USDCHF reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8130

USDCHF currency pair reversed from the support zone between the pivotal support level 0.8030 (former strong resistance from January and March), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May and the support trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The upward reversal from this support area started the active short-term impulse wave iii from the start of July.

Given the bullish US dollar sentiment seen across the FX markets today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8130 (which stopped earlier impulse wave i).



