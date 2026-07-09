Ethereum Recovery Faces a Reality Check with Support Waiting Below

Key Highlights

Ethereum failed to clear the $1,825 resistance and trimmed gains.

A bullish trend line is forming with support at $1,665 on the 4-hour chart of ETH/USD.

Bitcoin price also struggled above $64,000 and dipped again.

XRP seems to be facing hurdles near $1.1650 and $1.180.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum started a recovery wave above $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH/USD climbed above $1,750 before the bears appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price failed to stay above $1,800 but settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A high was formed at $1,828 before the price dipped.

There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recovery wave from the $1,506 swing low to the $1,828 high. On the downside, the bulls might be active near $1,650 and $1,620.

There is also a bullish trend line forming with support at $1,665 and the 50% Fib retracement. Any more losses might call for a move toward $1,550. The main support could be $1,500.

On the upside, the bears might remain active near $1,800. The first key resistance could be near the $1,825 level. The main hurdle for bulls sits near $1,880. A close above the $1,880 level could open doors for a larger upward movement. In the stated case, ETH could rise toward $2,000.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price failed to continue higher, trimmed gains, and is now struggling below the $63,500 support zone.

Economic Releases