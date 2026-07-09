HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Recovery Faces a Reality Check with Support Waiting Below

Ethereum Recovery Faces a Reality Check with Support Waiting Below

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum failed to clear the $1,825 resistance and trimmed gains.
  • A bullish trend line is forming with support at $1,665 on the 4-hour chart of ETH/USD.
  • Bitcoin price also struggled above $64,000 and dipped again.
  • XRP seems to be facing hurdles near $1.1650 and $1.180.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum started a recovery wave above $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH/USD climbed above $1,750 before the bears appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price failed to stay above $1,800 but settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A high was formed at $1,828 before the price dipped.

There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recovery wave from the $1,506 swing low to the $1,828 high. On the downside, the bulls might be active near $1,650 and $1,620.

There is also a bullish trend line forming with support at $1,665 and the 50% Fib retracement. Any more losses might call for a move toward $1,550. The main support could be $1,500.

On the upside, the bears might remain active near $1,800. The first key resistance could be near the $1,825 level. The main hurdle for bulls sits near $1,880. A close above the $1,880 level could open doors for a larger upward movement. In the stated case, ETH could rise toward $2,000.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price failed to continue higher, trimmed gains, and is now struggling below the $63,500 support zone.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 218K, versus 215K previous.
  • US Existing Home Sales for June 2026 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus +3.2% previous.
  • Fed’s Williams speech.
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading