NZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

– NZDUSD reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5780

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the long-term support level 0.5600 (which stopped the strong downtrend d in November) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active medium-term impulse sequence (3).

NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.5780 (former support from the start of June).



