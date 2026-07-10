Nikkei 225 Index Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

– Nikkei 225 reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 72575.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 66000.00, lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily up channel from March.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Lon-Legged Doji.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 72575.00 (which stopped earlier wave (1)).



