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NASDAQ-100 Wave Analysis

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Nasdaq-100: ⬆️ Buy

– Nasdaq-100 reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 30770.00

Nasdaq-100 recently reversed up from the support zone between the pivotal support level 28800.00 (which has been reversing the price from May), 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous short-term ABC correction 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 30770.00 (which stopped earlier waves (3) and 1).

Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis – 9 July 2026


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