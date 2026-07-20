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USDCAD Wave Analysis

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USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

– USDCAD broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 1.3550

USDCAD currency pair recently broke the support zone between the key support level 1.4050, support trendline of the daily up channel from May and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active downward impulse wave (C) from the start of July.

USDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3550 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

USDCAD Wave Analysis – 17 July 2026


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