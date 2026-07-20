XRP/USD: Symmetrical Triangle Forms as Trading Volume Fades

On 6 July, Ripple received a full Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) licence under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation from Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the CSSF. The approval allows the company to offer regulated crypto payment services across all 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA). The market reaction was relatively muted, with XRP showing little upside, as the decision appears to have been largely priced in following the preliminary approval announced in June. Another factor to watch is the progress of US digital asset market structure legislation, which may now be delayed until late July or early August and could influence institutional demand for the token.

Technical Picture

On the four-hour chart, XRP/USD recorded an unusually large spike in vertical volume on 26 June, followed by a bullish reversal that has since developed into a pattern resembling a symmetrical triangle.

The pair is currently consolidating within the current market profile, trading between the lower boundary at $1.0750 and the Point of Control (POC) at $1.1080. If the price breaks below the lower edge of the profile, the next notable support level could be found around $1.0550.

On the upside, a move above the upper boundary of the profile at $1.1380 could bring the $1.1600 area into focus as the next significant resistance zone.

As the triangle continues to develop, vertical trading volume has gradually declined, a pattern that often precedes a stronger directional move. Meanwhile, the RSI + MAs indicator remains neutral, with readings of 52, 49, and 49, showing no clear advantage for either buyers or sellers. The indicator lines are clustered closely together near the midpoint of the neutral zone.

Key Takeaways

The combination of declining volume and neutral RSI + MAs readings suggests that the market is consolidating within the triangle rather than preparing for an immediate breakout. While Ripple’s regulatory progress in Europe strengthens the token’s longer-term outlook, its impact on the current technical structure remains limited.

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