US Dollar Index: a Defining Week for the King of the Markets

The dollar heads into a pivotal week trading near 101.80, just off a 15-month high, with the Fed’s July 29 meeting standing as the clear focal point. Markets currently price roughly a 65% chance of a hold, though renewed Middle East escalation has kept a hike back on the table for later this year. Energy remains the wildcard: the collapse of the Iran ceasefire and blockades affecting Persian Gulf shipping lanes have pushed oil higher, reigniting inflation concerns that could complicate the Fed’s messaging.

Adding to the uncertainty, private-sector hiring has slowed for a fourth straight week according to ADP data, even as jobless claims fell to a two-month low, painting a genuinely mixed labor picture. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Congressional testimony offered little directional clarity, reaffirming a commitment to price stability without tipping the committee’s hand.

With the ECB decision now behind markets and flash PMI data already digested, all eyes turn to Wednesday’s Fed decision as the week’s true catalyst, one capable of resolving—or extending—the dollar’s recent indecision.

Technical Analysis of the DXY

The coming week carries real technical weight, with the DXY caught in a hotly contested zone between 100.00 and 102.00. The Fed’s rate decision, and the volatility it brings, could well define the dollar’s path over the near to medium term.

Bullish Scenario

After a rough start to 2026, the DXY rebounded sharply from January’s 96-97 support, gaining roughly 6% since then. Having recently broken and held above the psychological 100.00 level, price now sits supported by both an ascending trendline and the 50-period EMA. A confirmed break above 102.00 would open the path toward 103-104, and eventually 106-107.

Bearish Scenario

The index is currently struggling at the 102.00 resistance. A rejection here, breaking the ascending trendline while respecting the longer-term descending trendline from 2025’s highs, would send price back to retest the critical 100.00 zone—and potentially, on a deeper break, all the way back to the 96-97 support.

With the Fed’s decision now just days away, the dollar finds itself standing exactly where it needs to: at the edge of a decision. Whether the DXY breaks free toward fresh highs or slips back into its earlier struggles, this week’s outcome won’t just move the greenback—it will set the tone for every asset priced against it heading into autumn.

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