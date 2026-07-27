Gold Benefits from the Latest Easing of Tensions in the Middle East

Gold was among the gainers at the start of the week, as the metal started trading on Monday with gap higher and advanced around 1.5% in Asian trading.

Softer rhetoric in geopolitical front, after US and Iran paused hostilities, opening way for potential diplomatic action, eased inflation concerns and deflated expectations for Fed rate hikes in coming months.

The action weakened the US dollar and provided fresh boost to gold price which probed again through $4100 barrier after the recent weakness found footstep above key $4000 support zone.

The price moved to the upper side of near-term $3950/$4200 range that boosts optimism, however, daily technical structure is improving but still fragile (the price needs to sustain gains above 20DMA ($4072 to keep slight bullish bias, underpinned north-heading 14-d momentum on track to break into positive territory).

In such scenario, $4200 upper breakpoint will remain exposed, with firm break here to generate initial reversal signal and formation of base.

Fundamentals need to remain in current mode (or improve further) to continue underpinning near-term action.

Initial support lays at $4072 (20DMA) followed by $4052 (10DMA) loss of which would hurt fresh bulls and risk retest of range floor.

Res: 4116; 4166; 4182; 4203

Sup: 4072; 4052; 4021; 4000