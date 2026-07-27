HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Benefits from the Latest Easing of Tensions in the Middle East

Gold Benefits from the Latest Easing of Tensions in the Middle East

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold was among the gainers at the start of the week, as the metal started trading on Monday with gap higher and advanced around 1.5% in Asian trading.

Softer rhetoric in geopolitical front, after US and Iran paused hostilities, opening way for potential diplomatic action, eased inflation concerns and deflated expectations for Fed rate hikes in coming months.

The action weakened the US dollar and provided fresh boost to gold price which probed again through $4100 barrier after the recent weakness found footstep above key $4000 support zone.

The price moved to the upper side of near-term $3950/$4200 range that boosts optimism, however, daily technical structure is improving but still fragile (the price needs to sustain gains above 20DMA ($4072 to keep slight bullish bias, underpinned north-heading 14-d momentum on track to break into positive territory).

In such scenario, $4200 upper breakpoint will remain exposed, with firm break here to generate initial reversal signal and formation of base.

Fundamentals need to remain in current mode (or improve further) to continue underpinning near-term action.

Initial support lays at $4072 (20DMA) followed by $4052 (10DMA) loss of which would hurt fresh bulls and risk retest of range floor.

Res: 4116; 4166; 4182; 4203
Sup: 4072; 4052; 4021; 4000

Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Latest Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading