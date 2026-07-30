FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100: ⬇️ Sell

– FTSE 100 reversed from resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 10750.00

FTSE 100 index today reversed down from the resistance area between the key resistance level 10950.00 (which stopped sharp impulse wave A in February) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the earlier minor impulse wave 3 of the sharp intermediate impulse wave (C) from March.

Given the strength of the resistance level 10950.00, FTSE 100 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 10750.00 – former resistance from April.



