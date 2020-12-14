Mon, Dec 14, 2020 @ 02:24 GMT
Home Economic Calendar Eco Data 12/14/20

Eco Data 12/14/20

By ActionForex.com

GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Index Q4 -15 -27
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook Q4 -11 -17
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Index Q4 -6 -12
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Outlook Q4 -7 -11
23:50 JPY Tankan Large All Industry Capex Q4 -0.10% 1.40%
00:01 GBP Rightmove House Price Index M/M Dec -0.50%
04:30 JPY Tertiary Industry Index M/M Oct 1.30% 1.80%
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Oct F 3.80% 3.80%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Oct 2.00% -0.40%
GMT Ccy Events
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Index Q4
    Actual: Forecast: -15
    Previous: -27 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook Q4
    Actual: Forecast: -11
    Previous: -17 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Index Q4
    Actual: Forecast: -6
    Previous: -12 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Outlook Q4
    Actual: Forecast: -7
    Previous: -11 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Large All Industry Capex Q4
    Actual: Forecast: -0.10%
    Previous: 1.40% Revised:
00:01 GBP Rightmove House Price Index M/M Dec
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -0.50% Revised:
04:30 JPY Tertiary Industry Index M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 1.30%
    Previous: 1.80% Revised:
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Oct F
    Actual: Forecast: 3.80%
    Previous: 3.80% Revised:
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 2.00%
    Previous: -0.40% Revised:

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.