Eco Data 12/14/20

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Large Manufacturing Index Q4
|-15
|-27
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook Q4
|-11
|-17
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Non - Manufacturing Index Q4
|-6
|-12
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Non - Manufacturing Outlook Q4
|-7
|-11
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Large All Industry Capex Q4
|-0.10%
|1.40%
|00:01
|GBP
|Rightmove House Price Index M/M Dec
|-0.50%
|04:30
|JPY
|Tertiary Industry Index M/M Oct
|1.30%
|1.80%
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Oct F
|3.80%
|3.80%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Oct
|2.00%
|-0.40%
