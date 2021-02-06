Sat, Feb 06, 2021 @ 08:13 GMT
Summary 2/8 – 2/12

By ActionForex.com
Monday, Feb 8, 2021

GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
23:50 JPY Bank Lending Y/Y Jan 6.10% 6.20%
23:50 JPY Current Account (JPY) Dec 2.21T 2.34T
05:00 JPY Eco Watchers Survey: Current Jan 30.5 35.5
06:45 CHF Unemployment Rate Jan 3.40% 3.40%
07:00 EUR Germany Industrial Production M/M Dec 0.30% 0.90%
09:30 EUR Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Feb 4.1 1.3
23:30 JPY Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y Dec -4.70% -1.80%
23:50 JPY Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Jan 8.80% 9.20%
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021

GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:01 GBP BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales Y/Y Jan 4.80%
00:30 AUD NAB Business Confidence Jan 4
00:30 AUD NAB Business Conditions Jan 14
02:00 NZD RBNZ Inflation Expectations Q/Q Q1 1.59%
07:00 EUR Germany Trade Balance(EUR) Dec 15.8B 16.4B
09:00 EUR Italy Industrial Output M/M Dec 2.10% -1.40%
11:00 USD NFIB Business Optimism Index Jan 98.7 95.9
23:30 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence Feb -4.50%
23:50 JPY PPI M/M Jan 0.40% 0.50%
23:50 JPY PPI Y/Y Jan -1.60% -2.00%
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021

GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
01:30 CNY CPI Y/Y Jan -0.10% 0.20%
01:30 CNY PPI Y/Y Jan 0.40% -0.40%
07:00 EUR Germany CPI M/M Jan F 0.80% 0.80%
07:00 EUR Germany CPI Y/Y Jan F 1.00% 1.00%
07:45 EUR France Industrial Output M/M Dec 0.40% -0.90%
13:30 USD CPI M/M Jan 0.30% 0.40%
13:30 USD CPI Y/Y Jan 1.50% 1.40%
13:30 USD CPI Core M/M Jan 0.20% 0.10%
13:30 USD CPI Core Y/Y Jan 1.60% 1.60%
15:00 USD Wholesale Inventories Dec F 0.10% 0.10%
15:30 USD Crude Oil Inventories -1.0M
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021

GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
00:00 AUD Consumer Inflation Expectations Feb 3.40%
13:30 USD Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 5) 775K 779K
15:30 USD Natural Gas Storage -192B
21:30 NZD BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index Jan 48.7
21:45 NZD Food Price Index M/M Jan 0.10%
Friday, Feb 12, 2021

GMT Ccy Events Consensus Previous
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Dec -1.50% -2.60%
07:00 GBP GDP Q/Q Q4 P 0.50% 16.00%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Dec 0.50% -0.10%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Dec -4.20% -4.70%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Dec 0.90% 0.70%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Dec -3.80%
07:00 GBP Index of Services 3M/3M Dec -0.10% 3.70%
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (USD) Dec -15.5B -16.0B
07:30 CHF CPI M/M Jan -0.20% -0.10%
07:30 CHF CPI Y/Y Jan -1.00% -0.80%
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec 2.50%
13:30 CAD Wholesale Sales M/M Dec 1.00% 0.70%
15:00 USD Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Feb P 80.8 79
