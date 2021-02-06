Summary 2/8 – 2/12

Monday, Feb 8, 2021
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|23:50
|JPY
|Bank Lending Y/Y Jan
|6.10%
|6.20%
|23:50
|JPY
|Current Account (JPY) Dec
|2.21T
|2.34T
|05:00
|JPY
|Eco Watchers Survey: Current Jan
|30.5
|35.5
|06:45
|CHF
|Unemployment Rate Jan
|3.40%
|3.40%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Industrial Production M/M Dec
|0.30%
|0.90%
|09:30
|EUR
|Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Feb
|4.1
|1.3
|23:30
|JPY
|Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y Dec
|-4.70%
|-1.80%
|23:50
|JPY
|Money Supply M2+CD Y/Y Jan
|8.80%
|9.20%
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:01
|GBP
|BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales Y/Y Jan
|4.80%
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Confidence Jan
|4
|00:30
|AUD
|NAB Business Conditions Jan
|14
|02:00
|NZD
|RBNZ Inflation Expectations Q/Q Q1
|1.59%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Trade Balance(EUR) Dec
|15.8B
|16.4B
|09:00
|EUR
|Italy Industrial Output M/M Dec
|2.10%
|-1.40%
|11:00
|USD
|NFIB Business Optimism Index Jan
|98.7
|95.9
|23:30
|AUD
|Westpac Consumer Confidence Feb
|-4.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI M/M Jan
|0.40%
|0.50%
|23:50
|JPY
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|-1.60%
|-2.00%
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|01:30
|CNY
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|-0.10%
|0.20%
|01:30
|CNY
|PPI Y/Y Jan
|0.40%
|-0.40%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI M/M Jan F
|0.80%
|0.80%
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany CPI Y/Y Jan F
|1.00%
|1.00%
|07:45
|EUR
|France Industrial Output M/M Dec
|0.40%
|-0.90%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.40%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|1.50%
|1.40%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.10%
|13:30
|USD
|CPI Core Y/Y Jan
|1.60%
|1.60%
|15:00
|USD
|Wholesale Inventories Dec F
|0.10%
|0.10%
|15:30
|USD
|Crude Oil Inventories
|-1.0M
Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|00:00
|AUD
|Consumer Inflation Expectations Feb
|3.40%
|13:30
|USD
|Initial Jobless Claims (Feb 5)
|775K
|779K
|15:30
|USD
|Natural Gas Storage
|-192B
|21:30
|NZD
|BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index Jan
|48.7
|21:45
|NZD
|Food Price Index M/M Jan
|0.10%
Friday, Feb 12, 2021
|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Consensus
|Previous
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Dec
|-1.50%
|-2.60%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP Q/Q Q4 P
|0.50%
|16.00%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Dec
|0.50%
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Dec
|-4.20%
|-4.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Dec
|0.90%
|0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Dec
|-3.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|Index of Services 3M/3M Dec
|-0.10%
|3.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (USD) Dec
|-15.5B
|-16.0B
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI M/M Jan
|-0.20%
|-0.10%
|07:30
|CHF
|CPI Y/Y Jan
|-1.00%
|-0.80%
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Dec
|2.50%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Dec
|1.00%
|0.70%
|15:00
|USD
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Feb P
|80.8
|79
