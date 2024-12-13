Fri, Dec 13, 2024 @ 05:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 12/13/24

Eco Data 12/13/24

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com
GMT Ccy Events Actual Forecast Previous Revised
21:30 NZD Business NZ PMI Nov 45.8
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Index Q4 13 13
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook Q4 11 14
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Index Q4 33 34
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Outlook Q4 28 28
23:50 JPY Tankan Large All Industry Capex Q4 9.60% 10.60%
00:01 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence Dec -18
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Oct F 3% 3%
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Oct -0.10%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Oct -0.50%
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Oct -1.80%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Oct -1%
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Oct -0.70%
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Oct -16.3B
07:00 EUR GermanyTrade Balance (EUR) Oct 15.8B 17.0B
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Oct 0.00% -2.00%
13:30 CAD Manufacturing Sales M/M Oct -0.50%
13:30 CAD Capacity Utilization Q3 79.10%
13:30 CAD Wholesale Sales M/M Oct 0.80%
13:30 USD Import Price Index M/M Nov -0.30% 0.30%
GMT Ccy Events
21:30 NZD Business NZ PMI Nov
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: 45.8 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Index Q4
    Actual: Forecast: 13
    Previous: 13 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook Q4
    Actual: Forecast: 11
    Previous: 14 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Index Q4
    Actual: Forecast: 33
    Previous: 34 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Non - Manufacturing Outlook Q4
    Actual: Forecast: 28
    Previous: 28 Revised:
23:50 JPY Tankan Large All Industry Capex Q4
    Actual: Forecast: 9.60%
    Previous: 10.60% Revised:
00:01 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence Dec
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -18 Revised:
04:30 JPY Industrial Production M/M Oct F
    Actual: Forecast: 3%
    Previous: 3% Revised:
07:00 GBP GDP M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -0.10% Revised:
07:00 GBP Industrial Production M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -0.50% Revised:
07:00 GBP Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -1.80% Revised:
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -1% Revised:
07:00 GBP Manufacturing Production Y/Y Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -0.70% Revised:
07:00 GBP Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -16.3B Revised:
07:00 EUR GermanyTrade Balance (EUR) Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 15.8B
    Previous: 17.0B Revised:
10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast: 0.00%
    Previous: -2.00% Revised:
13:30 CAD Manufacturing Sales M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: -0.50% Revised:
13:30 CAD Capacity Utilization Q3
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: 79.10% Revised:
13:30 CAD Wholesale Sales M/M Oct
    Actual: Forecast:
    Previous: 0.80% Revised:
13:30 USD Import Price Index M/M Nov
    Actual: Forecast: -0.30%
    Previous: 0.30% Revised:
ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.