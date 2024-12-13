Eco Data 12/13/24

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Actual
|Forecast
|Previous
|Revised
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PMI Nov
|45.8
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Large Manufacturing Index Q4
|13
|13
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook Q4
|11
|14
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Non - Manufacturing Index Q4
|33
|34
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Non - Manufacturing Outlook Q4
|28
|28
|23:50
|JPY
|Tankan Large All Industry Capex Q4
|9.60%
|10.60%
|00:01
|GBP
|GfK Consumer Confidence Dec
|-18
|04:30
|JPY
|Industrial Production M/M Oct F
|3%
|3%
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Oct
|-0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production M/M Oct
|-0.50%
|07:00
|GBP
|Industrial Production Y/Y Oct
|-1.80%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production M/M Oct
|-1%
|07:00
|GBP
|Manufacturing Production Y/Y Oct
|-0.70%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Oct
|-16.3B
|07:00
|EUR
|GermanyTrade Balance (EUR) Oct
|15.8B
|17.0B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Oct
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|13:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing Sales M/M Oct
|-0.50%
|13:30
|CAD
|Capacity Utilization Q3
|79.10%
|13:30
|CAD
|Wholesale Sales M/M Oct
|0.80%
|13:30
|USD
|Import Price Index M/M Nov
|-0.30%
|0.30%
