Mon, Mar 02, 2026 01:55 GMT
    Eco Data 3/2/26

    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    00:30JPYManufacturing PMI Feb F53.052.852.8
    07:00EURGermany Retail Sales M/M Jan0.00%0.10%
    07:30CHFReal Retail Sales Y/Y Jan2.70%2.90%
    08:30CHFPMI Manufacturing Feb50.148.8
    08:50EURFrance Manufacturing PMI Feb F49.949.9
    08:55EURGermany Manufacturing PMI Feb F50.750.7
    09:00EUREurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb F50.850.8
    09:30GBPMortgage Approvals Jan62K61K
    09:30GBPM4 Money Supply M/M Jan0.20%0.30%
    09:30GBPManufacturing PMI Feb F5252
    14:30CADManufacturing PMI Feb50.4
    14:45USDManufacturing PMI Feb F51.251.2
    15:00USDISM Manufacturing PMI Feb51.952.6
    15:00USDISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Feb59
    15:00USDISM Manufacturing Employment Feb48.1
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

