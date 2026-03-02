Eco Data 3/2/26

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Act
|Cons
|Prev
|Rev
|00:30
|JPY
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|53.0
|52.8
|52.8
|07:00
|EUR
|Germany Retail Sales M/M Jan
|0.00%
|0.10%
|07:30
|CHF
|Real Retail Sales Y/Y Jan
|2.70%
|2.90%
|08:30
|CHF
|PMI Manufacturing Feb
|50.1
|48.8
|08:50
|EUR
|France Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|49.9
|49.9
|08:55
|EUR
|Germany Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|50.7
|50.7
|09:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|50.8
|50.8
|09:30
|GBP
|Mortgage Approvals Jan
|62K
|61K
|09:30
|GBP
|M4 Money Supply M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.30%
|09:30
|GBP
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|52
|52
|14:30
|CAD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb
|50.4
|14:45
|USD
|Manufacturing PMI Feb F
|51.2
|51.2
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing PMI Feb
|51.9
|52.6
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Feb
|59
|15:00
|USD
|ISM Manufacturing Employment Feb
|48.1
