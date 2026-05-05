HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 5/5/26

Eco Data 5/5/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
04:30AUDRBA Interest Rate Decision4.35%4.35%4.10%
05:30AUDRBA Press Conference
06:30CHFCPI M/M Apr0.40%0.20%
06:30CHFCPI Y/Y Apr0.30%
12:30CADTrade Balance (CAD) Mar-2.8B-5.7B
12:30USDTrade Balance (USD) Mar-59.0B-57.3B
13:45USDServices PMI Apr F51.351.3
14:00USDISM Services PMI Apr53.854
04:30AUD
RBA Interest Rate Decision
Actual4.35%
Consensus4.35%
Previous4.10%
05:30AUD
RBA Press Conference
Actual
Consensus
Previous
06:30CHF
CPI M/M Apr
Actual
Consensus0.40%
Previous0.20%
06:30CHF
CPI Y/Y Apr
Actual
Consensus
Previous0.30%
12:30CAD
Trade Balance (CAD) Mar
Actual
Consensus-2.8B
Previous-5.7B
12:30USD
Trade Balance (USD) Mar
Actual
Consensus-59.0B
Previous-57.3B
13:45USD
Services PMI Apr F
Actual
Consensus51.3
Previous51.3
14:00USD
ISM Services PMI Apr
Actual
Consensus53.8
Previous54
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
Start Trading
ActionForex
ActionForex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading