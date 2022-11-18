Fri, Nov 18, 2022 @ 09:02 GMT
UK retail sales volume up 0.6% mom in Oct, sales value up 1.8% mom

UK retail sales volumes rose 0.6% mom in October, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Ex-fuel sales volume was up 0.3% mom, below expectation of 0.6% mom.

In the three months period to October, comparing with the previous three months, sales volume was down -2.4% while ex-fuel sales volume was also down -2.4%, continuing the down trend started since summer 2021.

In value term, headline sales was up 1.8% mom while ex-fuel sales was up 1.0% mom. Comparing the three month periods, headline sales value was down -0.7% while ex-fuel sales value was down -0.1%.

