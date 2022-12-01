Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 10:58 GMT
Swiss CPI unchanged at 3.0% yoy in Nov

Swiss CPI was unchanged at 3.0% yoy in November, above expectation of 2.6% yoy. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) rose from 1.8% yoy to 1.9% yoy. Domestic product inflation rose from 1.7% yoy to 1.7% yoy. But Imported product inflation slowed from 6.9% yoy to 6.3% yoy.

FSO said: “The stability of the index compared with the previous month is the result of opposing trends that offset each other overall. Prices for housing rentals, gas and fuels increased, as did those for foreign and Swiss red wine. In contrast, prices for heating oil, fruiting vegetables and hotel accommodation decreased.”

Also released, retail sales dropped -2.5% yoy in October, worse than expectation of 3.3% yoy rise.

