Eurozone CPI slowed to 9.2% yoy in Dec, CPI core rose to 5.2% yoy

Eurozone CPI slowed from 10.1% yoy to 9.2% yoy in December, below expectation of 10.0% yoy. CPI core (excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) rose from 5.0% yoy to 5.2% yoy, above expectation of 5.2% yoy.

Looking at the main components energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (25.7%, compared with 34.9% in November), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (13.8%, compared with 13.6% in November), non-energy industrial goods (6.4%, compared with 6.1% in November) and services (4.4%, compared with 4.2% in November).

Full release here.