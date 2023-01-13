UK GDP grew 0.1% mom in Nov, avoided contraction

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK real GDP grew 0.1% mom in November, much better than expectation of -0.3% mom contraction. Services grew 0.2% mom. Production declined -0.2% mom. Construction was flat. Overall monthly GDP is -0.3% below its pre-pandemic levels.

In the three months to November, GDP fell -0.3% 3mo3mo. there was a -0.1% decline in Services, -1.4% decline in production, with the only growth coming from 0.3% in construction.

Full GDP release here.

Also published, manufacturing production was down -0.5% mom, -5.9% yoy in November, versus expectation of -0.2% mom, -5.2% yoy. Industrial production was down -0.2% mom, -5.1% yoy, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, -2.8% yoy. Goods trade deficit widened to GBP -15.6B, versus expectation of GBP -14.9B.