UK payrolled employment rose 28k in Dec, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7% in Nov

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In December, UK payrolled employment rose 28k or 0.1% mom to 29.9m. That’s a rise of 2.3% yoy or 676k over the 12-month period. ONS also noted that the number employees were rising in line with pre-pandemic trends. Median monthly pay rose 7.7% yoy to GBP 2194. Claimant count rose 19.7k.

In the three months November, unemployment rate was at 3.7%, 0.2% points higher than the previous three-month period, but 0.3% below pre-pandemic levels. Employment rate was unchanged at 75.6%. Economic inactivity rate was down -0.1% to 21.5%. Both average earnings including bonus and excluding bonus rose 6.4% 3moy.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.