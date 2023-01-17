Tue, Jan 17, 2023 @ 09:07 GMT
UK payrolled employment rose 28k in Dec, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.7% in Nov

By ActionForex.com

In December, UK payrolled employment rose 28k or 0.1% mom to 29.9m. That’s a rise of 2.3% yoy or 676k over the 12-month period. ONS also noted that the number employees were rising in line with pre-pandemic trends. Median monthly pay rose 7.7% yoy to GBP 2194. Claimant count rose 19.7k.

In the three months November, unemployment rate was at 3.7%, 0.2% points higher than the previous three-month period, but 0.3% below pre-pandemic levels. Employment rate was unchanged at 75.6%. Economic inactivity rate was down -0.1% to 21.5%. Both average earnings including bonus and excluding bonus rose 6.4% 3moy.

