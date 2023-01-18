UK CPI slowed to 10.5% yoy in Dec, core CPI unchanged at 6.3% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK CPI rose 0.4% mom in December, matched expectations. In the 12 months, CPI slowed from 10.7% yoy to 10.5% yoy slightly below expectation of 10.6% yoy. CPI core was unchanged at 6.3% yoy, below expectation of 6.6% yoy. RPI rose 0.6% mom, 13.4% yoy, below expectation of 1.0% mom, 13.9% yoy.

ONS said: “The largest downward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between November and December 2022 came from transport (particularly motor fuels), clothing and footwear, and recreation and culture, with rising prices in restaurants and hotels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages making the largest partially offsetting upward contributions.”

