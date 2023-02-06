Mon, Feb 06, 2023 @ 11:59 GMT
Eurozone retail sales dropped -2.7% mom in Dec, EU down -2.6% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume dropped -2.7% mom in December, worse than expectation of -2.5% mom. The volume of retail trade decreased by -2.9% for food, drinks and tobacco and by -2.6% for non-food products, while it grew by 2.3% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales contracted -2.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (-6.3%), Germany (-5.3%) and Luxembourg (-3.8%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+2.3%), Austria (+1.6%) and Romania (+1.3%).

