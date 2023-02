Canada employment grew strongly by 150k, or 0.8% mom, in January, well above expectation of 15k. Full-time work increased 121k.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.0%, matched expectations, just shy of the record-low 4.9% in June and July last year. Participation rate rose 0.3% to 65.7%.

Total hours worked rose 0.8% mom, 5.6% yoy. Average hourly wages rose 4.5% yoy.

