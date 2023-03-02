Eurozone CPI ticked down to 8.5% yoy in Feb, core CPI rose to 5.6% yoy

Eurozone CPI slowed from 8.6% yoy to 8.5% yoy in February, above expectation of 8.2% yoy. CPI core all items ex energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) rose from 5.3% yoy to 5.6% yoy, above expectation of 5.3% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in February (15.0%, compared with 14.1% in January), followed by energy (13.7%, compared with 18.9% in January), non-energy industrial goods (6.8%, compared with 6.7% in January) and services (4.8%, compared with 4.4% in January).

Full release here.