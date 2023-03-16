NZ GDP contracted -0.6% qoq in Q4, RBNZ may slow tightening

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s Q4 GDP contracted by -0.6% qoq, missing the expected contraction of 0.2% qoq. The primary industries fell by 1.3%, service industries were down by 0.1%, and goods-producing industries were down by 0.3%.

Although the Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged that the GDP could fluctuate as the country continues to recover from COVID, he also highlighted that the economy is nearly 6.7% larger than pre-pandemic levels, outpacing other countries.

Despite this, the GDP figure is significantly below RBNZ’s forecast of 0.7% growth, suggesting that the central bank may not need to be as aggressive with its tightening in the future. As a result, economists are now predicting that the RBNZ will opt for a more modest 25bps rate hike in April instead of the previously expected 50bps.

Full GDP release here.