Australia retail sales turnover up 0.2% mom in Feb, appeared to have levelled out

Australia retail sales turnover rose 0.2% mom to AUD 35.14B in February, matched expectations. Through the year, retail sales rose 6.4% yoy.

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said retail sales rose modestly in February and appear to have levelled out after a period of increased volatility over November, December and January.

“On average, retail spending has been flat through the end of 2022 and to begin the new year.”

Retail turnover rose modestly across most of the states and territories, with rises at 1.0% or less. Queensland recorded the only fall in turnover, down -0.4%.

Full Australia retail sales release here.