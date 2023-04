US non-farm payroll employment rose 236k in March, above expectation of 228k. That’s compared to average monthly gain of 334k over the prior 6 months.

Unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, below expectation of 3.6%. Participation rate rose 0.1% to 62.6%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings rose 4.2% yoy. Average workweek edged down by -0.1% hours.

