Australia contributed the most to the growth in monthly exports, with a 30% rise. Goods exports to the US was up 4.1%, EU up 28%, but down -9.6% to Japan and down -5.7% to China.

On the other hand, imports from the US leads the monthly rise, up 39%. Imports from EU and South Korea grew 24% and 20% respectively. On the other hand, imports from China was down -13%, Australia down -4.0%.

Full NZ trade balance release here.