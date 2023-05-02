Tue, May 02, 2023 @ 14:16 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI rose to 7.0% yoy in Apr, core CPI down to...

Eurozone CPI rose to 7.0% yoy in Apr, core CPI down to 5.6% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI accelerated from 6.9% yoy to 7.0% yoy in April, above expectation of 6.9% yoy. CPI core (all item excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 5.7% yoy to 5.6% yoy, below expectation of 5.7% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (13.6%, compared with 15.5% in March), followed by non-energy industrial goods (6.2%, compared with 6.6% in March), services (5.2%, compared with 5.1% in March) and energy (2.5%, compared with -0.9% in March).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.