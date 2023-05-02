Eurozone CPI rose to 7.0% yoy in Apr, core CPI down to 5.6% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated from 6.9% yoy to 7.0% yoy in April, above expectation of 6.9% yoy. CPI core (all item excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 5.7% yoy to 5.6% yoy, below expectation of 5.7% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (13.6%, compared with 15.5% in March), followed by non-energy industrial goods (6.2%, compared with 6.6% in March), services (5.2%, compared with 5.1% in March) and energy (2.5%, compared with -0.9% in March).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone CPI release here.