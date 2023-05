Eurozone unemployment rate dipped to a new record low in March, falling from 6.6% to 6.5%, below the expected 6.6%. Meanwhile, the EU unemployment rate remained steady at 6.0%.

Eurostat estimates that 12.96m individuals in EU, including 11.01m in Eurozone, were unemployed in the month. This marks a decrease of -155k in EU and -121k in Eurozone compared to February. Furthermore, compared to March 2022, unemployment fell by -353k in EU and -365k in the Eurozone.

Full Eurozone unemployment rate release here.