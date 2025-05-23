Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 16:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada retail sales rise 0.8% mom on autos, underlying momentum weakens

Canada retail sales rise 0.8% mom on autos, underlying momentum weakens

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s retail sales rose by 0.8% mom in March, surpassing expectations of a 0.6% gain. Motor vehicle and parts dealers drove the advance with a strong 4.8% mom rebound. The first quarter posted a solid 1.2% gain in total retail activity, extending the streak of quarterly increases to four.

However, the underlying trend was less encouraging. Retail sales excluding autos plunged -0.7% mom, far worse than the expected -0.1% mom decline.

StatCan’s advance estimate points to a modest 0.5% rebound in April.

Full Canada’s retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.