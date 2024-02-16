General information

Octa (formerly OctaFX) is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 40 million trading accounts.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

Octa has won more than 70 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ award from Holiston Media and the ‘Best Forex Broker 2023’ award from AllForexRating.com.

Regulation

The Company is incorporated in the Autonomous Island of Mwali, Comoros Union, with Business Identification Number HY00623410, has obtained an International Brokerage and Clearing House licence number T2023320, and is regulated by the Mwali International Services Authority (hereinafter also referred to as the ‘MISA’).

Investment instruments offered

Octa offers over 300 assets for investment, including:

Stock CFDs: 150 assets on 16 exchanges with leverage up to 1:20

Currency pairs: 35 assets with leverage up to 1:500

Commodities, including gold, silver, United States Natural Gas, and Brent Crude Oil with leverage up to 1:100

Indices: 10 assets with leverage up to 1:50

Crypto: 30 popular assets with leverage up to 1:25. Crypto trading is available 24/7

Here is a list of important financial assets available at Octa.

Forex EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUD/USD.

Stock Indices AUS200, UK100, FRA40, JPN 225 GER30, ESP35, EUSTX50, US30 NAS100 SPX500

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Polkadot, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin.

Metals/Commodities Gold XAGUSD, Silver XAUUSD

CFDs on stocks: Apple, Google, Amazon, Tesla, Wallmart, Nvidia etc.

Energy XBRUSD, XTIUSD, XNGUS



Trading conditions

Spreads from 0.6 pips —some of the lowest among other brokers.

—some of the lowest among other brokers. Minimum deposit sum is 25USD

is 25USD No commissions at all. No fees on trading, deposits or withdrawals, no swaps. No hidden fees.

No fees on trading, deposits or withdrawals, no swaps. No hidden fees. Super-fast and secure deposits and withdrawals via many options: bank card, instant bank transfer, crypto, and more. Deposits via Instant Bank Transfer arrive in one minute , most withdrawals are processed in less than 19 minutes .

via many options: bank card, instant bank transfer, crypto, and more. Deposits via Instant Bank Transfer arrive in , most withdrawals are processed in less than . Deposit bonus up to 50% on every deposit.

up to 50% on every deposit. All accounts are Islamic-friendly . There is no accumulation, collection, or payment of interest rates.

. There is no accumulation, collection, or payment of interest rates. Free demo account with simulated funds to practise trading risk-free.

with simulated funds to practise trading risk-free. 24/7 Customer Support in English and other local languages.

in English and other local languages. Free educational materials: weekly live webinars, videos, articles.

Trading account types:

Octa has OctaTrader, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The own trading platform, OctaTrader, which is integrated in the Octa trading app for seamless trading experience. Meaning, you don’t have to download separate apps or switch between apps while trading. Deposit, withdraw, manage accounts, trade, read market analysis—everything in one app. The platform also adopted a charting technology by TradingView.

Their market analysis service offers the latest currency rates, including EURUSD and GBPUSD and tools allowing you to keep track of markets, important news, and upcoming events, such as the Economic Calendar.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) offers instruments to follow price fluctuations, identify trend patterns through charts and graphs, and also deploy automated trading techniques to manage orders.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5), is a similar graphical interface to MT4 will help you get used to the platform quickly, while unique MT5 integration with centralised exchange enables traders to trade commodities and indices in addition to Forex.

Mobile Trading

Android Applications:

We have one app for General Octa and another one for social trading – Copytrading.

General Octa trading app is dedicated to self-trading. In this app, traders ought to trade by themselves whereas, the copy trading app helps clients to use the best practices of experienced traders and copy their trades. Application APKs are available upon your request.



iOS application:

We have General Octa trading app which is available in every country we operate.

Benefits for traders

Trade and Win loyalty program

Trade, collect prize lots (1 traded lot = 1 prize lot), and exchange them for amazing gifts: t-shirts, powerbanks, smartwatches, smartphones, and more.

Affiliate programs

In Invite-a-Friend, invite friends to trade using your referral link and get 1 USD for every lot they trade. Ready to intive more than 5 friends and make attracting new clients a business? Join Octa IB program and receive payouts up to 12 USD per lot.

Status program

Join Status Program and unlock new benefits at every level, such as trading signals by Autochartist, lower spreads, personal manager, and more.

Copy trading service

OctaFX Copytrading lets you copy expert traders automatically, saving you the time and effort of creating your own trading strategy. OctaFX Copytrading app is available on Google Play.

Education

Octa offers numerous free resources to help you learn trading. On the Octa YouTube channel, webinars, Q&A sessions, and live trading sessions with experts are conducted weekly—in different languages, including Malay and English. You can also watch the recordings of the past webinars, as they are saved on YouTube and always available.

The Octa website has an extensive education section with videos and articles for beginner and intermediate traders.

Support and Contacts

Email: support@octafx.com 24/7 for traders;

support@octafx.com 24/7 for traders; Social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok;

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, Instagram, and TikTok; Live Chat option 24/7;

option 24/7; Office Correspondence at: Bonovo Road – Fomboni, Island of Moheli, Comoros Union.

We do not accept the clients from the following countries: